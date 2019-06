A new weekend festival, Paws in the Park, brought hundreds of dogs and their owners to Gavilan College’s soccer field on June 1 for demonstrations, as well as contests of canine skill and just plain cuteness. Obedience training, hunting dogs, sheep herding and K-9 skills were all on display, and prizes were awarded for Best Wag, Pet-Owner Look Alike and Doggie Dress-up. Dozens of pet-related vendors, pet photography and rescue groups with adoptable pets added to the fun.