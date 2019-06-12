Dressbarn closing its doors nationwide, including in outlets

National women’s clothing chain Dressbarn recently announced plans to close all 650 of its stores, including the location in the Gilroy Premium Outlets.

Until the stores close, customers can continue to shop at Dressbarn in store and online and use Dressbarn-branded credit cards for purchases. There are no current changes to Dressbarn’s return, refund or gift card policies.

In a statement, Steven Taylor, chief financial officer of Dressbarn, thanked customers for supporting the store chain in its more than 50 years of operation.

“This decision was difficult, but necessary, as the Dressbarn chain has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment,” he said. “During the wind-down process, we will continue to provide our customers with the same great experience both in store and online, offering them even better deals and value. We will work to assist our associates through the transition and maintain existing relationships with our vendors, suppliers and other key stakeholders through this process.”

Plans for closing individual Dressbarn locations, including information about store closing sales, will be shared during the wind-down process, according to the retailer. A timeline has not been announced.

Dressbarn has hired A&G Realty Partners to assist on real estate-related matters.



Artwork approved for hotel



The Gilroy City Council on June 3 approved two sculptures for the Hampton Inn & Suites at 5955 Travel Park Circle that is under construction.

Artist Ben Trautman will create the sculptures that will be placed along the Monterey Road frontage of the hotel.

The main piece will be a 20-foot-tall blue sculpture designed after a garlic stalk. The second will be located near the entrance at Travel Park Circle, and will be a 54-inch-tall by 36-inch-wide sculpture of a head of garlic.



Busy week for Chamber



The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce has three events lined up over the next week.

Its monthly breakfast meeting will be held June 19, 6:45-8am at the Hilton Garden Inn, 6070 Monterey Road. To register, visit gilroy.org or call 842.6437.

On June 20, the Chamber will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Capos Nightclub and Restaurant, 7588 Monterey Road, 5:30-7:30pm.

The Chamber’s quarterly new member orientation breakfast is set for June 21 at Old City Hall Restaurant, 7400 Monterey Road, 7:45-9am. The breakfast is open to new Chamber members or members who have never attended the orientation.

Seating is limited. For information, contact Victoria Wright at 842.6437 or [email protected]



Send business news to Erik Chalhoub at [email protected]

