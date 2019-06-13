Beautiful weather welcomes Class of 2019

Nearly 900 Gilroy Unified School District graduates took part in four different commencement ceremonies throughout town as members of the graduating class of 2019 earned their high school diplomas under sunshine and warm temperatures

“I am very proud of the Class of 2019, and excited to see how they build on the strong foundations formed in Gilroy’s schools,” said district board president James Pace, who sat front and center with his board colleagues as well as district and site staff during the commencement ceremonies. “These students have proven themselves to be curious, innovative, hard-working and caring. I’m sure they will represent Gilroy well in the years ahead.”

Both Christopher High School, with 360 graduates, and Gilroy High School, with 327 graduates, held graduations in a garden setting within the main quads of their respective campuses.

John A. Perales Jr., who is bound for Northwestern University in Illinois, was the class of 2019 valedictorian and Gabriel Campuzano was the salutatorian for Christopher, while USC-bound Diego Hsu was the 2019 class valedictorian and Santa Clara-bound Christopher Arellano Reyes was the salutatorian for Gilroy High School.

Nationally recognized Dr. TJ Owens Gilroy Early College Academy awarded 32 diplomas to its graduates, who spent their high school years attending classes on Gavilan College’s main campus in Gilroy.

Mt. Madonna Continuation High School capped off the week of graduation ceremonies with a 133-student commencement for its class of 2019.