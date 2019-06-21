New Kumon Center opens in Gilroy

From the moment Bader Lakhat’s wife, Masuma, opened her Kumon Center two years ago, he saw an impact on the community that he couldn’t ignore.

In addition to watching business at the Kumon of Morgan Hill thrive, Bader observed the community’s enthusiasm in helping their children achieve academic independence and freedom—an opportunity that may not have been present before.

After working as an electrical engineer for three decades, Bader decided it was time to bring that opportunity to another local town and join his wife as a Kumon franchisee. Today, he is the proud owner of Kumon Math and Reading Center of Gilroy.

“By opening this center to develop children to become better learners, I hope to enable them to teach themselves new concepts,” said Lakhat. “After seeing such great progress at my wife’s Kumon Center, I’m looking forward to having the same positive impact in Gilroy.”

Kumon is a national firm that focuses on achieving academic independence for children by instilling principles of self-learning, critical thinking and time management. Students that participate in Kumon often study years beyond their grade level and develop academic freedom

With approximately four million students enrolled at nearly 25,000 centers worldwide, a Kuman statement said the company believes there are many opportunities to expand Kumon into new communities. Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that serves children in preschool through high school.

