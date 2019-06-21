Pitch your tents!

Families converge on Gilroy Gardens once a month this summer in the theme park’s Family Camp & Movie Nights. More than 300 family campers pitched their tents in the South County Picnic Grove for fun overnight camping on June 15, the most recent Saturday camp night, where they enjoyed dinner, followed by popcorn and an outdoor movie, then breakfast, lunch and the excitement of the park the next day. The next camping nights at the park, off Hecker Pass Road, are July 6, July 27, Aug. 31 and Sept. 14. For more information, visit https://www.gilroygardens.org/stay/park-camp-nights.