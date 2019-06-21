Students serve community

Elementary students at Pacific Point Christian School in Gilroy have been busy with service projects this year. According to elementary school principal Amanda Riley, the club started in December, and the students have done seven service projects this year. The students give up their lunch playtime on Wednesdays to prep the projects, and serve after school the last Wednesday of the month out in the community. Some of the projects include distributing candy canes and caroling at Merrill Gardens, and bringing cards and blue baskets of goodies to the police stations and red baskets and cards of goodies to the fire station. The students also made 200 lunches that were donated to St. Joseph’s Family Center, and sold 200 bracelets to support the SVCC orphanage in Haiti.