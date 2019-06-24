Bertha Marie Thome

In December of 1920, Bertha Marie Gotterba, the youngest of 9 children, was born to Hattiebell and Oscar Gotterba in Aromas, California. Born and raised in Aromas, Bertha attended San Benito County High School. On the school bus, Bertha met her high school sweetheart Donald S. Thome.

They fell in love and on May 10th, 1941 they married and moved to Gilroy, Ca.After high school, Bertha went to beauty school and became a licensed beautician in which she enjoyed for many years. After she had her 3 sons, she participated in many activities amongst the Gilroy community. She was a Cub Scout den mother for many years.

In her free time she enjoyed creating ceramics, knitting, crocheting, needlework and sewing. For many years, she also enjoyed square dancing with her husband becoming lifetime members for the Gilroy Gliders.After their children were grown, Donald and Berth began to travel. They visited many countries in Europe, Central America, and Canada.

They even set out on adventures throughout the United States in their RV.Bertha and Donald enjoyed a rich, fulfilling 71 years together until his passing in 2012.

Bertha passed away the morning of June 13th with family and caregivers by her side. She is survived by her sons, Donald, Gerald, and Clifford (Carol) Thome; her grandchildren Daryl (Katherine), Valerie Sanchez, Regina, Brian, and Kevin Thome; and great grandchildren Victoria, Alexandra, and Francesca Sanchez and Nicholas Thome.

Viewing Services will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 1 :00 pm to 6:00 pm at Habing Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held graveside at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 :00 am.Online condolences at http://www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com