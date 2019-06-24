Mary Lou Garcia

Rosary were held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 7:00 PM at Black Cooper Sander Funeral Home. The Mass was held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Old Mission San Juan Bautista followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery in Hollister.

Mary Lou, 80, of Gilroy, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She lived a long, beautiful life and will forever be in our hearts. ”Your presence we miss, your memory we treasure. Loving you always, forgetting you never.” A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, 10:00 AM at Habing Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences at HabingFamilyFuneralHome.com