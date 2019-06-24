Melody “Grams” Young, 65, of Gilroy CA passed away surrounded by family and friends May 20, 2019.

Melody was born in DC on March 3, 1954. She is survived by: her husband of 46 years Gary, her daughter Stacey, son Dwayne and grandchildren, Haley, Mackenzie, Madison, Jordan, Jaxson, Megan and sisters Jackie and Linda. She was also very loved by those who knew her from The District Theater.

Melody is preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Louise.

Her Celebration of Life will be held 2pm June 22, 2019 at The District Theater located at 7430 Monterey Rd, Gilroy CA 95020.

Anyone that knew Grams also knew she loved life and she was taken too soon.

Cheers to you, Grams!