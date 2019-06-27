Esther Filadoro Marrazzo passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the age of 98.

Esther was born in Sault Ste Marie, Canada on February 17, 1921 to Ralph and Mary Filadoro, originally from Calabria, Italy. The family moved to Gilroy when she was three, and Esther graduated from Gilroy High School in 1940. In 1942, Esther married Frank Marrazzo whose family also originated from Calabria, Italy. The two owned and operated Frank’s TV on Lewis St., starting in 1946 and raised three children. Esther was an active member of St. Mary Church and taught catechism for over 30 years.

Esther is survived by her daughter, Shirley Currie (Norm), and sons, David Marrazzo (Dorothy) and Rickey Marrazzo (Char), eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who all adored her. Esther is preceded in death by her husband Frank Marrazzo and her parents Ralph and Mary Filadoro.

Funeral Mass will be Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Church, Gilroy. Entombment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery with a reception to follow at Westside Grill Restaurant, Gilroy. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Estherís life.