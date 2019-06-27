Maximiliano Guzman Chavarria, “Max”, took his last breath on June 22, 2019, at the admirable age of 97, due to natural causes. Born in Coahuila, Mexico, he met his beloved wife Pilar, to whom he was happily married to for 70 years. She passed away in 2013. Max and Pilar made the journey to the United States in 1945, landing in Harlingen, Texas; traveling with the first eight children. They left Texas in 1959, moved to Huron, Ca then to Gilroy, Ca in 1961. They eventually settled in Aromas, where Max lived out the rest of his life. It was in California where their youngest, three children were born.

Max was a hard worker all his life and always ensured to provide for his family. He worked in the Agricultural field for many years; becoming a share crop owner in the Central Valley and Central Coast areas. Max is preceded in death by his wife, his sons; Lorenzo and Robert Chavarria, and 1 great-great grandchild. He is survived by his children; Aurora, Yolanda, Johnny (Rosa), Richard, Nellie, Irma, Max (Maria), David (Barbara), Danny (Martha), and Dora, as well as 31 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Mehl’s Colonial Chapel on Friday June 28, 2019 from 5-9pm with the funeral service starting at 7 pm. A morning service will be held at Mehl’s Colonial Chapel, the following day, on Saturday June 29, 2019 from 10 am- 12 pm. Burial to follow at 1pm at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Prunedale, Ca. Mehl’s Colonial Chapel was entrusted the arrangements.