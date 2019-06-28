Christopher pool opens

The City of Gilroy celebrated the first week of summer with a special family swim day at the Christopher High School pool, at the northwest Gilroy campus, 850 Day Road. The city’s Christopher Aquatic Center, with a small child play area, pool and water slides, is open all summer, from 11:30am to 5pm, Tuesdays through Sundays, until Aug 4. (closed Mondays). The center also will be closed July 4, and again July 26-28 (Garlic Festival). Families can reserve group picnic areas. Admission is $8 weekdays and $10 weekends.