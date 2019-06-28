G-Fest parking allowed at three school district sites



Local school district leaders have agreed to allow parking at three of its sites for the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival, July 26-28 at Christmas Hill Park.

A memorandum of understanding, approved by Gilroy Unified School District’s Board of Education June 13, permits festival parking at “certain areas of Gilroy High School, Ascencion Solorsano Middle School and the ‘Olive Grove’ property on Club Drive.”

District staff stated it maintains “a longstanding mutually beneficial relationship” with the Garlic Festival, with many of its schools’ athletic teams raising thousands of dollars by putting in volunteer hours in various capacities during the three-day event.

Superintendent contracts extended

Gilroy schools superintendent Deborah Flores and Alvaro Meza, assistant superintendent of business services, had their contracts extended through June 2022 by the board of education at its June 13 meeting.

Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Paul Winslow had his contract amended through June 2021, according to a district report.

“In order to recognize their contributions and quality service to the Gilroy Unified School District, it is recommended that the superintendent and assistant superintendents receive a one-year extension of the term of agreement in their current employment contracts with the district,” reads the June 13 agenda.

In October 2018, the board approved raises for all three executives. In January 2019, Flores’ base salary was $230,468; Mesa’s base salary was $198,755; and Winslow’s base salary was $172,049.