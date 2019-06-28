Garlic Fest a month away

Gilroy Garlic Festival organizers are gearing up for the 41st annual event, which is a month away.

At the festival’s first-ever Saturday evening concert, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Colbie Caillat will appear with her new band Gone West live on the Amphitheater Stage. The concert is included with festival admission, and the grounds will remain open an hour later to 8pm on July 27.

The Challenge Butter Cook-Off Stage will welcome James Beard Award-winning chef, restaurateur and “Top Chef” head judge Tom Colicchio on July 27, when he will host the Great Garlic Cook-Off. On July 26, “MasterChef” Season 9 winner Gerron Hurt will host both the Champions for Charity and Garlic Chef Jr. (for young chefs ages 9-18) cooking competitions. “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star and cookbook author Teresa Giudice will prepare some of her family’s favorite Italian dishes on Saturday afternoon. And on July 28, Alexander La Motte, executive chef at Rosewood CordeValle Resort in San Martin, will preside over the Garlic Showdown, in which professional chefs battle for a cash prize.

The fourth annual Gilroy Garli-Que BBQ Challenge will combine an officially sanctioned Kansas City Barbeque Society contest for professional teams on July 27 with a Backyard BBQ Ribs Challenge for amateurs on July 28.

At Gourmet Alley, “Pyro Chefs” will put on a flame-up show preparing garlic-laced calamari and scampi in iron skillets while hundreds of volunteers serve up all the official food of the Garlic Festival, from pasta con pesto to pepper steak sandwiches. This year, guests will have the option to order dishes from one window on the Ranch Side of Gourmet Alley.

On Hot Country Sunday July 28 at the Amphitheater Stage, the Gilroy Garlic Festival will celebrate 15 years of partnering with KRTY 95.3 to present live performances by up-and-coming country artists.

This year, tickets for Caltrain’s popular Garlic Train, running July 27-28, will include connecting trips from Diridon Station in San Jose to as far north as San Francisco at no additional charge.

Admission to the festival, which runs July 26-28, is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 60 and older, $10 for youths ages 10-16, and free for children age 9 and younger. Parking is $15 per vehicle and includes shuttle buses to and from the festival entrance.

For information,visit gilroygarlicfestival.com.