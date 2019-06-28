Restaurant debuts downtown

It’s time to get out those dancing shoes and hit downtown Gilroy: Capos Night Club and Restaurant is now open.

City officials and community members joined the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the establishment’s grand opening on June 20 at 7588 Monterey St.

The business is fronted by a restaurant and full-service bar serving up a varied menu, from Mexican cuisine to rib eye steak, seafood, salads and more.

The rear of the restaurant is home to the 21-and-over VIP Lounge, complete with a sizable dance floor, fog machines, balconies and its own bar.

“We’re bringing a little slice of Vegas to Gilroy,” said manager Popeye Rodriquez.

Rodriquez said the goal of Capos is to not only bring people to Gilroy, but keep Gilroyans in the city, as many travel to find entertainment.

“We wanted to fill a void here in Gilroy,” he said. “People crave live entertainment.”

Owner Elmer Orellana, who also owns Sinaloa Cafe in downtown Morgan Hill, said many people from that establishment visit from Gilroy.

“People have told us, ‘You should open in Gilroy,’” he said.

The venue will feature performers from a variety of genres, Rodriquez said, from rock and country acts to cumbia and banda. It won’t be just music, he added, as Capos plans to bring in acts such as comedians and rent out its dance hall for private events.

Capos employs about a dozen people.

Since it opened a couple of months ago, Rodriquez said word of mouth has been growing and has attracted families to the restaurant.

In one Yelp review, Rebekah W. of Cupertino wrote that she brought her children to Capos and was impressed with the “amazing food and incredible service.”

“I was a little nervous about eating in a nightclub with small children, but it was probably the best dining experience I’ve had with my kids in six years of parenting,” she wrote. “Everything we ate was so delicious; we will definitely be back soon.”

Capos Night Club and Restaurant is open Thursday through Sunday. The nightclub is open Friday through Saturday from 9pm to 2am. For information, visit caposnightclub.com.