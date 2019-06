People filled a block of Monterey Street downtown and rocked out to the classic rock tunes of JJ Hawg during the first Downtown Live concert of the season June 20. Organized by the Gilroy Downtown Business Association, the series will run Thursday nights, 5-9pm through Aug. 15. In addition to the free concert, Downtown Live features food trucks, vendors and children’s activities. R&B artist Polo Jones will continue the series on July 11. For information, visit tinyurl.com/y2weag7o.