James Malen Gran, also known as Johnny, was born in Oakland, Ca on March 20, 1945. He was raised in Gilroy, Ca. He died on June 17, 2019 in Medford Or. He is survived by his wife Anita Gran, his mother Marie Gran, daughters Jill Gran and Amy Adair, stepsons Michael, Cary and Thomas Boles, sisters Jeannette Davis and Cathy Gran, six grandchildren and two great grand children. He proudly served in the U.S. Army between 1963 and 1966. He was a wonderful husband, a gentle man and will be terribly missed by all who new him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Westminster Presbyterian church in Medford, Oregon on July 13, 2019 at 1:30pm.