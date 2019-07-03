Jerry Watson

Jerry passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. He touched so many lives with his gentle spirit and positive outlook on life.

Jerry was born in San Jose, CA. on August 18, 1959.

He is survived by his wife Celeste of 28 years, his son Derek, daughter-in-law Gina, his brother and sisters and his four grandchildren, Mary, Bella, Isaac and Valerie.

His generous loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held on July 9, 2019 at 1:00PM at the Foothills Church, 8335 Church Street, Gilroy, CA.