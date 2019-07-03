W. John Filice passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Gilroy to John and Marion Bozzo Filice, both Italian immigrants. He attended local schools, graduating from Gilroy High School in 1948.

Two weeks after graduation, he went to work for General Electric Motor Plant, retiring after 37 years as a customer service manager. Not one to sit idle for too long, John went to work for Nob Hill Foods for 13 years, managing their liquor and candy warehouse followed by overseeing their banana ripening operation.He was a lifelong member of St Mary Church.

He found strength in attending daily mass and peace in saying his rosary. He was a longtime member of the Italian Catholic Federation Br. 28 where he served on their board and helped cook for some of the fundraising dinners and breakfasts. John was a life member of the Gilroy Elks Lodge.

He served in many of the different officer and trustee positions, including exalted ruler twice. He served as their membership secretary for 14 years.He loved his garden. He had beautiful flower beds and roses, and a bountiful vegetable garden. He grew pumpkins last fall for his great-grandchildren.

He was a rock enthusiast and tumbled, cut and polished many of the rocks that he and mom collected in their travels.John was a true gentleman and genuine friend. Above all, he was a family man.

He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Lois Lake Filice. He was the best dad ever to Greg (Janis) and Christine of Gilroy, and David (Della) of Hollister. He was a loving papa John to Bryan, Carissa, Samantha and Stacy, and great-papa John to Kyle, Rowyn, Jacob, Ellen, Teagan and Ophelia. He was the caring brother-in-law of Maxine Filice, Gilroy, and Susan Filice, San Jose, Carol Sulau (Milton), Florence OR, and Richard Lake of Santa Cruz.

He was Uncle John to many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Bette Settrini, and brothers, Tom Filice and Ron Filice.Services will be Friday July 12, 2019 starting with visitation and an Elk’s memorial service at 9:00am at Habing Family Funeral Home, then to St. Mary Church for a memorial mass at 10:00am followed by inurnment at St Mary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Elk’s Major Projects, St. Joseph’s Family Center, Italian Catholic Federation’s Gifts of Love or charity of your choice.Online condolences at http://www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com