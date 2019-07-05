Here’s looking at you

The Gilroy Ostrich Farm, 5560 Pacheco Pass Highway, recently opened to the public. The farm includes 20 ostriches, as well as alpacas, chickens, goats and other animals. A completely remodeled barn near the entrance to the farm serves as a farm stand, where guests can purchase fresh fruits and vegetables. Visitors can check out the unique birds and their giant eggs, held at left by owner Dan Nelson. The ostrich farm is one of the largest of its kind in the state. Admission to the farm is $10 per person, and guided tours are available. For information, call 408.713.1338 or email [email protected].