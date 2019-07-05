U-Pick Organic Cherries

It’s cherry-picking time at the Lazy K Ranch Cherry Farm, east of Gilroy off Canada Road. The family-owned and -operated ranch ended the month of June with its second “u-pick” event, and families from all over the South Valley responded by filling their buckets with the shiny red fruit.

Lazy K Ranch has more than 1,000 cherry trees including Bings, Brooks, and Vans (dark red sweet cherries), all organic (but not certified). The farm offered picnic areas, some wheelchair accessibility and a chance for kids to check out farm animals. Youngsters from the Silao family seem lost in a sea of cherry trees in the above photo, and at right, Vivek Konda shows off a bucketful of fruit.