Library to host Mini Maker Faire for hobby enthusiasts

July 13 event is the first of its kind for South County

Get ready for the greatest show (and tell) on Earth as the Maker Faire comes to South County. The Gilroy Library will host the Gilroy Mini Maker Faire from 11am to 3pm Saturday, July 13.

From artists and crafters, to scientists and engineers, Maker Faires are a venue for “Makers” to present their hobbies, experiments and projects in a family friendly setting. Unlike the large-scale regional events, Mini Maker Faires are more community oriented. More than 20 Makers have already signed up to showcase their crafts.

“We have wonderful groups of people ready to share their DIY and STEAM talents,” said County Librarian Nancy Howe. “We hope they’ll inspire others to explore new avenues of creativity.”

Some of the makers attending include FabMo, who will bring upcycled materials and show people how to make wearable art, bookmarks and more. Cupertinker Newark Space Group will highlight their inMoove Humanoid robot comedy show (built by a teenager), and interactive trees and hill climbing robots. The Walt Disney Family Museum will come out to do an art activity, then turn that art into short movies using their multiplane cameras.

“Events like these bring together people of all backgrounds with one thing in common: a passion for ingenuity,” said County Supervisor and Library Joint Powers Authority Board Chairman Mike Wasserman. “After seeing these exciting maker creations, others will be inspired to bring their own ideas to life. What better place to start than by exploring the library for help!”

Gilroy Library will also provide demonstrations of tools and resources that are part of the Gilroy Library Makerspace programming, including 3D printers, Dremel Laser Cutters and Silhouette Cameo.

Visitors can also make their own creations through a number of activities for people of all ages, including squishy circuits for kids to soldering and woodburning for adults. There will also be two food trucks on hand.