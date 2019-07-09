Police find missing Gilroy teen

Less than one hour after posting alerts on social media, Gilroy police announced Monday evening they had found a 16-year-old boy who had been missing earlier in the day.

Police reported at 8:24pm on the department’s Facebook page that the teen, Adam Bender, “has been located in good health.”

“Thanks to all for sharing this post,” police said in a statement.

No further details were released Monday evening.

The Gilroy Dispatch had shared the police information on gilroydispatch.com and on its Facebook page, which record more than 400 shares. The police Facebook post reported nearly 200 shares.

Police had posted a NIXLE alert and an alert on the department’s Facebook page at 7:36pm saying Bender had been missing since 1pm. Police asked the public to report any information about his whereabouts, saying the boy suffers from mental illness and is unable to care for himself, according to police.

Police released a photograph of the boy and provided a description of his clothing, height and weight.

Police said in a press release that Bender was last seen 1pm July 8 on the 200 block of IOOF Avenue in Gilroy.