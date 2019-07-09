Police looking for armed robbery suspects

Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a Gilroy jewelry store at gunpoint Saturday morning.

About 10:30am July 6, Gilroy police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a jewelry store on the 200 block of East 10th Street, according to authorities.

Witnesses told officers that two African-American men entered the store, both armed with firearms, police said. Both suspects took an undisclosed amount of jewelry and fled the area before police arrived.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the robbery suspects. Gilroy police detectives continue to investigate the robbery.

Anyone with information can call Gilroy police at (408) 846-0350. Callers can remain anonymous.

Visit the Gilroy Police Department’s Facebook page to see additional photos of the suspects.

