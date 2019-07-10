Barbara Warner

Barbara was originally from upstate New York, but moved to California with her husband and young sons in 1965. They settled in Sacramento.

Barbara met her husband, Robert Warner, at a dance in Binghamton, New York. She first noticed him because he was an excellent dancer! They married in 1942 and had 3 children.

When Robert died, Barbara stayed in Sacramento and was an active member of the Senior Center and very involved in the public library book club.

Barbara valued education and was very proud of her AA degree from American River College. She encouraged her children and grandchildren to attend university and graduate school.

She also loved to garden and hike. One of her proudest accomplishments was hiking part of the John Muir Trail.

Barbara is predeceased by her husband Robert Warner and her parents Marjory and Fred Reynolds.

She is survived by her daughter, Janet Warner Maher of Toronto, Canada; son, John Warner, daughter-in- law Carolynn Warner, of Gilroy, California; and son, Anthony Reynolds Warner and daughter- in- law, Lori Warner, of Sacramento, California.

She is also survived by her grandchildren Joanne Maher, of San Jose, California; Katelyn Warner of Chico, California; Sarah Warner, of Los Angeles, California; Anthony Warner and Christina Warner of Sacramento. She has one great grandchild, Cynthia Warner of Sacramento.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday July 20th, 2019, 10am, at the Gilroy Methodist Church, 7600 Church St., Gilroy, California.