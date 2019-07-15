Car crashes into downtown building

Nobody was hurt after an SUV crashed into a commercial building in downtown Gilroy the morning of July 14.

Emergency personnel responded to the accident at 7434 Monterey Road about 8:45am Sunday morning. A GMC SUV had crashed through the storefront of a shop in the building, according to Gilroy Police Cpl. Raul Razo.

The accident occurred before business hours, and the building was not occupied at the time of the collision, Razo said. Neither the driver nor passenger of the GMC were injured.

The driver of the vehicle told police that the SUV was experiencing brake system troubles while trying to park in a spot in front of the building, Razo said. As a result, the vehicle unintentionally accelerated into the building during the parking attempt.

Police have not confirmed that the SUV was experiencing technical difficulties. “The actual cause is undetermined at this point,” Razo said.



