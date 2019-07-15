Hollister man dies in Shore Road crash

Police are investigating a traffic collision in which a 30-year-old Hollister motorist died while trying to pass another vehicle on Shore Road July 12.

About 7:05pm Friday, a 1999 Ford Escort was traveling eastbound on Shore Road “at a high rate of speed” behind a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro, reads a press release from the California Highway Patrol’s Hollister-Gilroy office.

Just east of Lake Road, the driver of the Ford moved into the westbound lane and began to pass the Camaro, according to police. Before clearing the front of the Camaro, the driver of the Ford turned the vehicle back into the eastbound lane. The right rear of the Ford collided with the left front of the Camaro.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Ford lost control of his vehicle, which overturned off the roadway several times, police said. During the collision, the driver of the Ford was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. Police think he was not wearing his seatbelt.

Authorities have not identified the driver of the Ford. He is described as a 30-year-old Hollister man.

The 29-year-old female driver of the Camaro was uninjured, police said. Two passengers in the Camaro—a 5-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man—were not injured.

CHP officers are still investigating the collision. Officers do not think drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.

