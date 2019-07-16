Fire destroys farm buildings

A vegetation fire in southeast San Martin spread to engulf a number of farm buildings the afternoon of July 15.

CalFire and Santa Clara County fire units began responding to the blaze at 11:58am July 15 on Center Avenue, just north of Rucker Avenue, according to authorities. The fire was reported to the emergency dispatch center as a vegetation fire, CalFire Public Information Officer Pam Temmermand said.

The flames ultimately spread to nearby buildings, resulting in the destruction of “several” farm buildings, Temmermand said. No homes were damaged or destroyed by the blaze, and no residents or firefighters were injured.

Missing from the rural property were nine chickens that had lived at the site, Temmermand said. At press time, it was undetermined if the fowl had run away from the fire, or if they perished in the flames.

The fire also burned about 7.5 acres of vegetation before firefighters extinguished the blaze, according to Temmermand.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

