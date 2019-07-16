Makers unite in Gilroy

Nearly two dozen creative minds converged on Gilroy Library for the July 13 Mini Maker Faire, amazing spectators with their unique hobbies, experiments and projects.

From local artists and crafters to scientists and engineers, Maker Faires are a venue for “makers” to showcase their do-it-yourself and science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) explorations in a family-friendly setting.

“We have wonderful groups of people ready to share their DIY and STEAM talents,” said County Librarian Nancy Howe prior to the event. “We hope they’ll inspire others to explore new avenues of creativity.”

Some of the more than 20 makers attending include FabMo, a group that brought upcycled materials and showed people how to make wearable art, bookmarks and more; Cupertinker Newark Space Group, which highlighted its inMoove Humanoid robot comedy show, built by a teenager, and interactive trees and hill climbing robots; and the Walt Disney Family Museum, which led an art activity and then turned that art into short movies using their multiplane cameras.

Other activities for visitors to the first of its kind event in South County were soap crafting, soldering, squishy circuits for kids, a fire and ice science spectacular and decorative pyrography.

Gilroy Library, located at 350 W. Sixth St., also provided demonstrations of tools and resources that are part of the its Makerspace programming, including 3D printers, Dremel laser cutters and Silhouette Cameo. Two food trucks were on hand throughout the weekend event.

“Events like these bring together people of all backgrounds with one thing in common: a passion for ingenuity,” said County Supervisor Mike Wasserman, who serves as Library Joint Powers Authority Board chairman. “After seeing these exciting maker creations, others will be inspired to bring their own ideas to life. What better place to start than by exploring the library for help?”

THE FUTURE IS NOW Leo Sung, visiting from China, works on a project at the July 13 Mini Maker Faire at the Gilroy Library.

CRAFT MASTERS Olivia, 7, and Sophia Canudo, 8, try their hand at arts and crafts creation at the July 13 Mini Maker Faire in Gilroy.