Photos: City hosts Kids’ Triathlon

The City of Gilroy hosted its 11th annual Kids’ Triathlon at Christopher High School July 13. More than 100 children, ages 5-13, spent the sunny day running, swimming and navigating their way through an obstacle course set up on the Day Road campus for the event.

The triathlon is organized annually by the city’s recreation services department. As an untimed event, it is geared toward having fun rather than fierce competition.

“This is something that kids can get involved in that is not a high-pressure activity, so they can come out and do something healthy,” said Gilroy Recreation Supervisor Monica Sendejas.

A total of 109 kids registered for the July 13 triathlon, Sendejas said. Each participant received a free set of goggles.

Key sponsors of this year’s triathlon were the Gilroy Elks Lodge and the Gilroy Rotary. Sendejas added that “a huge set of volunteers” helped make the 2019 Kids’ Triathlon possible.

