Bob Torgerson was born on March 7, 1934 in Fargo, North Dakota and passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019 after a battle with Alzheimer’s. He is survived by his 4 children, 2 granddaughters and 2 great grandsons. He lived a full life enjoying his children and grandchildren. His favorite past time was golf and photography. He was a long time resident of Gilroy, CA of more than 35 years.

Private memorial. He would have appreciated all donations go to the Alzheimer’s Research at http://www.alzfdn.org