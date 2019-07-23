Patricia V. Barrett “Nonie”

Patti, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the age of 78. Nonie was born on December 14, 1940 in Salinas, CA and moved to Gilroy, CA in 1973. She retired from Safeway after 32 years after which, she was a docent at Gilroy Gardens. Nonie enjoyed line dancing and ballroom dancing.

She had a passion for going on cruises with her friends. She would also love to play Skip-Bo with anyone who walked through the front door. Nonie is survived by her three daughters and two sons, Rox Ann Gallagher, Kim Alanis (spouse Fred), Bill Barrett (spouse Tracy), Bob Barrett (spouse Kim) and Elizabeth Gomez (spouse Fernando). She was very proud of her 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor on Saturday, July 20th at 12pm at 1260 Brookview Court, Hollister, CA. Online condolences at http://www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com.