William A. Verner Jr.

Born January 26, 1942 he was preceded in death by his parents William Verner Sr. and Blanche Fanjoy and sister Joan He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 56 years Carolyn Verner and their four Children, Aundria (Scott) Walker, Angelia (Tommy) Johnson, Amy (Steve) Moreno, Andrew Verner, seven grandchildren a, ten great grandchildren.

He is also survived by his three sisters, Jean, Kathryn, Janet and many nieces and nephews. Bill was a very creative person. He had a great passion for cooking and gardening.

His favorite hobby was sketching and painting. 2 Cor. 1:3 “Praised be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ the Father of all comfort” A Memorial Service will be held Saturday July 13th at 3:00 p.m. Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses 8530 Forrest Street, Gilroy