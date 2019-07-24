County fair adds murals, stage

The Santa Clara County Fair begins a four-day 75th birthday celebration Aug. 1 at the San Jose fairgrounds, 344 Tully Road, highlighted by a new stage, new murals and fireworks every night.

Opening day admission will be just 75 cents, 1-5pm, in honor of the fair’s anniversary.

Organizers said the culturally inclusive celebration of the diversity of Santa Clara Valley got a boost this year from a $300,000 grant from the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. The money funded significant improvements to the fair’s infrastructure, including an improved lawn area and stage for concerts and large exhibitions; an International Village for cultural events within the fair; and a long mural celebrating each of Santa Clara County’s 15 cities and painted by more than 20 local artists.

The new mural will cover a span of more than 6,000 square feet along Tully Road. Sheryl Cathers, of Dabble Art Studio in Gilroy painted the Gilroy mural. San Jose artist Paul Gonzales painted the Morgan Hill mural.

The fair this year is presenting a fireworks display every night of the annual event.

A “History of The Fair” exhibition will be on display in Heritage Hall, and the fair features a new livestock tent exhibit area.

“A milestone like the 75th is a good opportunity to take stock in what we have, how it can be enhanced and where we can add,” said Abraham Andrade, executive director of the Fairgrounds Management Corporation. “We worked diligently to make the 75th more inclusive to people of all cultures and ages, without diminishing the core agricultural elements that are an important part of our valley’s heritage.”

Nightly entertainment featured at the fair ranges from tribute bands for Frank Sinatra and The Beatles, to hip-hop recording artist Drew Deezy. Other headliners include The Drifters Aug. 3, Horoscopes de Durange Aug. 4 and American Idol finalist DeAndre Brackensick Aug. 1 Six stages will feature a variety of free family entertainment daily, including puppet shows, a bird show, magicians, and Pirate Jack.

Concert tickets can be purchased online at tickets.thefair.org, and include admission to the fair. For a complete schedule of events and entertainment, visit thefair.org.

Other highlights of the 75th Santa Clara County Fair include:

International Village events

Vietnamese Celebration on Friday, Aug.2

Indo-American Day on Saturday, Aug.3

Dia de Feria (Latino Day) on Sunday, Aug.4

Fireworks every night begin around 9:30pm after the performances

Education Day, Friday, Aug.2

Admission is free for kids under 12 from 11am-4pm

“Out” At The Fair, Friday, Aug. 2

As part of the 75th celebration, a men or women’s diamond ring will be given away in a drawing to be held on Aug.4. The diamond, valued at $5,000,was donated by Mann’s Jewelers of Willow Glen.

Fair admission at the gate is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 and seniors over 65. Fair packages that include unlimited rides can be purchased online for $23.