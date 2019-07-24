Popular car show host coming to Gilroy

Dennis Gage is probably the only person in the world who shares his undying love for cars on a weekly basis inside 105 million homes across the nation, all while rocking a handlebar mustache.

Gage is the host of My Classic Car, which first aired in 1997 and continues today on a variety of networks, including TNN and Speed Network. On the show, Gage visits car shows and collections throughout the United States, and sometimes in other countries, chatting with the owners of every type of automobile imaginable.

For the first time, Gage will be in Gilroy Aug. 17 for the Garlic City Car Show, filming an episode.

Hosted by the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, the car show was established in 2000, and last year featured 280 vehicles throughout downtown Gilroy, said chamber president/CEO Mark Turner.

That number should be easily surpassed this year. With the news that Gage would be present at the car show, 120 people signed up their vehicles within the first two weeks of registration opening, said event planner Victoria Wright.

Turner said Eric Howard, the Chamber’s member relationship manager, reached out to Gage’s team about the possibility of filming the Garlic City Car Show. The timing of the show fit perfectly with Gage’s schedule, and the team agreed to visit, he added.

It appears that the setting of Gilroy’s car show impressed Gage, who typically films episodes in unique locations.

“For him to come to your show, he doesn’t come to any random car show,” Turner said. “It has to be unique. It can’t be just a parking lot.”

On Aug. 16, the day before the main event, “Show and Shine,” featuring cars registered in the show, will take place at Gilroy Gardens, where Gage and his team will also be filming.

“For Gilroy, this is big,” Turner said. “People know us as the Garlic Festival. He’s going to be giving a different view of Gilroy. It promotes Gilroy as a destination.”

Gilroy car buffs who are seeking the chance to have their pride and joy seen by more than 100 million people are advised to register for the car show soon. Registration is $45 before Aug. 1, with the price rising to $55 after that date.

For information, visit gilroy.org/garliccitycarshow.