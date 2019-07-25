Teresa Giudice among celebrities at 2019 Gilroy Garlic Festival

Reality TV star and bestselling cookbook author Teresa Giudice will bring her love for healthy Italian cooking to the 41st annual Gilroy Garlic Festival on July 27.

Giudice will prepare some of her favorite garlicky recipes on the Garlic Cook-Off Stage.

Best known as a cast member of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” since the reality show’s first season, Giudice is a seasoned Italian chef and the author of three bestselling cookbooks that include variations of recipes handed down from her mother: Skinny Italian (2010), Fabulicious (2011), and Fabulicious! Fast & Fit (2012). Giudice is also a competitive bodybuilder and appeared on Season 5 of The Celebrity Apprentice.

Teresa is partnering with Christopher Ranch to bring healthy garlicky recipes to more households worldwide. Don Christopher was a founder of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, and the family-owned company has been a supporter of the festival since 1979.

For additional information, visit gilroygarlicfestival.com.