Police offer access to Garlic Fest vehicles

Gilroy PD: If you do not have a vehicle in one of the lots described above, please stay away from the area

From the Gilroy Police Department:

Under law enforcement escort authorities will be providing access, during an approximately 6-hour window today, to vendor and volunteer vehicles that were left in two parking lots at Christmas Hill Park / Gilroy Garlic Festival.

The first lot is the Volunteer Lot at W. 10th Street and Uvas Parkway. The second lot is the Parkside Lot south of Miller Avenue.

Vehicles will only be released from the two lots and there will not be vehicles or other belongings released from other parking lots or from the park itself.

To recover a vehicle, residents must go to Antonio Del Buono Elementary School, 9300 Wren Ave., in Gilroy, between 1:00 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. They will be shuttled to the parking lots under law enforcement escort and must produce a valid driver’s license, proof of registration and insurance prior to the release of the vehicle. Authorities stress that access will not be granted to other parking lots or to the park itself, and that only vehicles will be released.

WHEN Tuesday, July 30, 2019 1:00 – 6:45 p.m.

WHERE Meet at Antonio Del Buono Elementary School, 9300 Wren Ave., Gilroy

All access will be under law enforcement escort. If you do not have a vehicle in one of the lots described above, please stay away from the area. It remains an active crime scene.

Access will also be provided tomorrow. Details for tomorrow’s access will be provided later this evening.

Please call the Information Line at (408) 846-0584 with questions.