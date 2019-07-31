Patricia Elise Lemos, of Gilroy, passed away July 27, 2019. She was 90 years of age. She is survived by her sisters and their husbands, Linda and Tom Brighton, and Susan and Dee Humpherys; children David Lemos and wife Rosemary Lemos, Chyrl Lemos and Pam Lemos; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Private family services were held in celebration of her life. For online condolences please go to http://www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com