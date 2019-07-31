Stephen Romero, Keyla Salazar, Trevor Irby killed in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

All three of the fatally wounded victims of the July 28 mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival were young people visiting Gilroy, attending the festival with family or friends.

Stephen Romero, 6.

Keyla Salazar, 13.

Trevor Irby, 25.

Stephen Romero lived in San Jose. His identity was confirmed July 29 by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s office.

The New York Times reported that Romero was shot while in the bouncy house on the fairgrounds near Gourmet Alley, at the north side of the festival. He was attending the festival with his mother and grandmother, according to reports. The two women also were injured in the attack, which occurred 19 minutes before closing on the final day of the three-day festival.

Romero’s father Alberto Romero told NBC, “He had his whole life to live; he was only 6.”

As of July 29, Stephen Romero’s mother remained at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, recovering from gunshot wounds she sustained during the shooting.

Several GoFundMe accounts have been set up for Romero family. One page set up by the South County Chrysler Dealership raised over $30,000 the first day it was online. Another GoFundMe raised over $40,000 in 24 hours.

Keyla Salazar was also a San Jose resident. Her death was confirmed by the Santa Clara County coroner’s office. A GoFundMe page has been set upon behalf of the Salazar family by the Chrysler dealership.

A family vigil in Salazar’s honor took place in San Jose on July 30 at 7pm at Ace Charter School. Her aunt, Katiuska Pimentel, read this statement from the girl’s mother, Lorena de Salazar: “Keyla was a beautiful child who really cared about people…We’re in pain that we lost her.”

Trevor Irby was 25 years old from Romulus, NY, a small town in the Finger Lakes region. His alma mater, Keuka College, also in upstate New York, confirmed his death in a statement made July 29 by Keuka College President Amy Storey.

“The college community today mourns Trevor Irby, a biology major who graduated in 2017. Our hearts go out to Trevor’s family and loved ones. We are shocked that this latest episode of senseless gun violence resulted in the loss of one of our recent graduates—graduates in whom we place so much hope because of their potential to create a brighter tomorrow,” Storey wrote in her statement.

“We also send sincere condolences to college alumna Sarah Warner, who was with Trevor at the California garlic festival where the shooting took place. We were relieved to learn that Sarah was not physically injured in the shooting. We offer our support and prayers to Sarah and her family.”

Three of Irby’s college friends, Matt Hey, Steven Wyrosdick and Ben Schreiber, set up a GoFundMe account for their friend. Wyrosdick wrote: “We all met at Keuka College as freshmen and developed an inseparable bond over our four years at school. As seniors, we lived together and created countless memories that we hold close to our hearts.”

Wyrosdick spoke to the Gilroy Dispatch about Irby’s life and legacy. He said the group of friends met on July 29 to think of ways they could help Irby’s family. Irby’s grandfather died a few weeks ago, and hi friends hoped the GoFundMe could help to cover Irby’s funeral cost and support his family.

“His smile lit up the room,” said Wyrosdick. He said Irby left a positive impression on everyone he met. The group of friends met freshman year of college and remained close past graduation. Wyrosdick said the two talked everyday.

Irby had moved to Santa Cruz with his girlfriend, Sarah Warner, who attended the festival with him. The two had planned to move back to New York at the end of August.

Wyrosdick said that when Irby moved back to the East Coast, he planned to attend school to become a physician’s assistant.

