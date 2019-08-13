Gilroy shooting victims fund nears $1M

A charitable fund intended to support the victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting on July 28 received $961,101.71 in pledges and gifts in the first two weeks.

The number is constantly growing as donations come in. On Monday, various local businesses donated $50,744 to the fund, through the sales of T-shirts and other fundraisers.

Working with the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, the Gilroy Foundation is beginning to develop a process for providing the money to the victims, their families and local non-profits that provide relief.

“We are just in the collecting mode right now, serving as the steward of these donated dollars,” said Gilroy Foundation Executive Director Donna Pray.

Pray added that 100 percent of the funds will go directly to the victims, and the foundation will not be taking administration fees.

Donations can be made at www.gilroyfoundation.org or mailed to P.O. Box 774, Gilroy, CA 95021.

