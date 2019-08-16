CHP enforces pedestrian safety in Gilroy

As part of an ongoing effort to improve pedestrian safety, the California Highway Patrol made several enforcement stops in a pedestrian safety enforcement operation in Gilroy.

The Aug. 14 operation, which took place at the intersection of Monterey Street near I.O.O.F. Avenue, focused on motorists and pedestrians who failed to yield the right-of-way or who took unsafe and illegal actions at the marked crosswalk, according to a press release from the CHP.

“As a result of this effort, several enforcement stops were made and an untold number of citizens were educated on the importance of pedestrian safety,” reads the press release.

The CHP encourages local motorists and pedestrians to observe the following basic safety practices: