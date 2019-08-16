CHP enforces pedestrian safety in Gilroy

As part of an ongoing effort to improve pedestrian safety, the California Highway Patrol made several enforcement stops in a pedestrian safety enforcement operation in Gilroy.
The Aug. 14 operation, which took place at the intersection of Monterey Street near I.O.O.F. Avenue, focused on motorists and pedestrians who failed to yield the right-of-way or who took unsafe and illegal actions at the marked crosswalk, according to a press release from the CHP.
“As a result of this effort, several enforcement stops were made and an untold number of citizens were educated on the importance of pedestrian safety,” reads the press release.
The CHP encourages local motorists and pedestrians to observe the following basic safety practices:
- Drivers should be on the lookout for and yield the right-of-way to pedestrians.
- Drivers should slow down when in an area where pedestrians are likely to be.
- Never pass a car stopped for pedestrians. It is against the law and dangerous for those crossing the street.
- Pedestrians should cross at the corner, at crosswalks, or intersections when possible. These are the locations where drivers expect to see pedestrians.
- Pedestrians should look both ways for traffic before crossing, make eye contact with the driver and be sure that cars are yielding before crossing. Having the right-of-way does not prevent a pedestrian from being seriously injured by a driver who is not paying attention.
- Pedestrians should be visible by wearing brightly colored, reflective clothing and using a flashlight when walking during hours of darkness.