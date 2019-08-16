National Night Out postponed to Oct. 1

Because of the July 28 mass shooting at the Garlic Festival, the Gilroy Police Department has rescheduled the National Night Out celebration to Oct. 1.

“The Gilroy Police Department wishes to respect our community’s grieving process and encourages community dialog with the assistance of our local and county supportive services,” reads a press release from Gilroy Police Department announcing the change of date.

The event had previously been scheduled for Aug. 6.

More details about the Oct. 1 event, including time and place, will be announced.

National Night Out invites families all over the country to spend an evening with their local law enforcement officers and firefighters at community celebrations. Games, giveaways and prizes will be offered throughout the evening.