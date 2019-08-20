Ken Christopher posts video

The Christopher family is synonomous with garlic, the pungent bulb that gave the city its nickname and latest claim to fame. The violent and deadly final minutes of this year’s festival hangs heavy on the scion of garlic’s first family.

As FBI agents picked through evidence at Gilroy’s Christmas Hill Park, Ken Christopher, executive vice president of Christopher Ranch, reached out with a personal video to help the healing process. On Aug.8, he posted it on the Christopher Ranch Facebook page. Here is the text:

Hello, I’m Ken Christopher, grandson of Garlic Festival founder Don Christopher, and like many of you, I’m not doing well.

Recently a major tragedy hit our community, and it’s impacted the lives of far too many.

It’s okay to be angry. It’s okay to be sad or confused or burdened down by grief.

There’s no one right way to process what’s going on.

My family has been a member of this community for 60 years, and we’re feeling all those things as well.

If you’re struggling, and you don’t know where to go, or where to turn, you can reach me at [email protected], and we’ll do everything we can to get you the resources you need.

Together, united, we’re stronger. And we’re going to pull through.

Because we’ve always been, Gilroy Strong.