Car culture on display

Car lovers of all ages converged on downtown Gilroy Aug. 17 to check out the hottest rods while also grabbing selfies with a nationally known television host.

The Garlic City Car Show, hosted by the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, took over Monterey Street from Sixth to Third streets and side streets, featuring everything from legendary classics to modern beasts, and even a tank. The show featured 335 vehicles, according to Chamber President and CEO Mark Turner, surpassing last year’s total of 280.

Car owners not only showed their pride and joy to the thousands estimated to have attended the show, but they had the chance to be seen by 105 million households across the nation.

Dennis Gage and crew from My Classic Car were filming in Gilroy. My Classic Car, which first aired in 1997, continues today on a variety of networks, including TNN and Speed Network.

The day before the main show, Gage and his team filmed at Gilroy Gardens, where a number of cars were on display at the park.

Gage said it was his first time visiting Gilroy.

“The town is really cool,” he said. “I love all the murals. This is going to be a fun show.”

On the show, Gage visits car shows and collections throughout the United States, and sometimes in other countries, chatting with the owners of every type of automobile imaginable.

“The hobby is ubiquitous,” he said. “It’s just good, clean fun.”