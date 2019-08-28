Walmart completes remodel

Walmart recently celebrated the grand reopening of its remodeled Gilroy Supercenter at 7150 Camino Arroyo, which includes the launch of the retailer’s Pickup Tower.

The improvements at the Gilroy Supercenter are part of Walmart’s plan to spend an estimated $145 million this year in California through the remodeling and opening of 21 stores.

The 16-foot-tall Pickup Tower is a vending machine where customers can pick up products they ordered online.

“We’re excited for the Gilroy community to try out the Pickup Tower and to see the new assortment of items in the store,” said Gilroy Walmart store manager Whitney Harris. “We have an expanded section of wine, including chilled wine, and customers will also see great improvements have been made to the grocery and electronics departments.”

In addition to the Pickup Tower, the remodel project included a new produce, bakery and deli section layout, new LED lighting, interactive electronics displays and more.

Craft fair set for downtown

The Gilroy Downtown Business Association is holding its Craft and Vendor Fair on Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fifty vendors will set up shop on Fifth Street between Monterey and Eigleberry streets in downtown Gilroy.

For information, visit www.facebook.com/events/373516003302738.

Art studio marks second year

Moya Art Gallery And Studio, 7516 Eigleberry St., Suite 100, is celebrating its second anniversary on Sept. 14, 3-6 p.m.

The event will include a performance by Mitchell James Music, appetizers and beverages.

To RSVP, visit www.facebook.com/events/422988238426549.

Send business news to Erik Chalhoub at [email protected]