Christmas Hill Park reopens

Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy opened Sep. 3 with a moment of silence for the victims and survivors of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.

An “interim” memorial was erected at the northeast corner of the park at an existing palm tree.

Mayor Roland Velasco told a crowd of about 50 people, “I am absolutely proud of how the Gilroy community stood up at a time when we needed to truly stand up and take care of ourselves, and it’s been an honor and a privilege to call myself mayor of this great community.”