Car wrecks Union Pacific crossing signal

A vehicle accident that ended on the railroad tracks at Monterey and Leavesley roads Sept. 8 resulted in extensive damage to the train crossing signal and gate arms that regulate motorists at the busy Gilroy intersection.

Union Pacific Railroad crews were still busy the morning of Sept. 10 repairing the damage to the crossing structure.

The vehicle accident that caused the damage occurred about 9:35pm Sept. 8, according to Union Pacific spokesman Tim McMahan. The accident was unrelated to any train operations and did not affect train traffic.

Gilroy Police did not return phone calls asking for more details about the accident and damage to the grade crossing equipment.