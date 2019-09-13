Street work continues

Work on the Monterey Street paving project continued the week of Sept. 10, part of a continued push by the city to revitalize Gilroy’s downtown and make the area more inviting to patrons and businesses. Construction began a month ago and was expected to be completed in 95 days, with work scheduled between 7:30am and 3:30pm. Some construction will occur at night to “reduce effects on businesses,” according to Community Engagement Officer Rachelle Bedell. Bedell said the city received $1,028,000 in federal grant funding from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission to complete the project, with the remainder of funds matched by the city.