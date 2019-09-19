Dogs take over park

Dogs brought their humans to Christmas Hill Park the morning of Sept. 14 for South County Tail Waggers’ third annual 5K Walking Wagathon. A portion of the event’s proceeds will be donated to the Gilroy Garlic Festival Victims Relief Fund through the Gilroy Foundation, and the remaining proceeds will benefit ongoing efforts to create a free monthly spay and neuter clinic for South County. Pictured, clockwise from top: Taylor and Tina Hathaway with Gracie and Kona; Uta Petersen with two furry friends; and Carol DiFiore with Abby.