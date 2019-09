Golden State Brew and Grill, the pub that heralded a microbrewery expansion for downtown Gilroy with signature outdoor seating, has shut its doors after a little more than a year in operation at 7560 Monterey St. After opening in January 2018, the business later that year temporarily shut down for a six-month kitchen upgrade, reopening in April. The brewery’s Santa Clara location remains open. Owner Seth Hendrickson did not respond to emails and calls requesting more information.